Sucker Punch job listing hints towards ‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ sequel

A recent job listing for developer Sucker Punch suggests that the company is already working on another Ghost Of Tsushima title.

Having released Ghost Of Tsushima earlier this year and quickly becoming the fastest selling debut for an original intellectual property on the PS4, it seems a sequel is in the works. The recent job listing is seeking a narrative writer for the developer’s next project.

The listing itself is looking for someone who has a “how to tell impactful, character-driven stories within a AAA open-world game”. More importantly, it specifically lists a requirement for someone with a “desire to write stories set in feudal Japan”, and mentions “knowledge of feudal Japanese history” as a plus.

Whilst it could be attributed to the recent multiplayer expansion, Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends, the fact that the listing is looking for someone who has experience in open-world game design suggests it’s more than likely a sequel.

Additionally, the company is also looking for an associate outsource artist, with “an interest or familiarity with traditional Japanese culture and aesthetic”, as discovered by VG247.

The multiplayer portion of Ghost Of Tsushima which launched last week (October 16), delivered hours of new content. Online story missions and survival modes were added, with the promise of a full raid coming in the near future.

Numerous new single player enhancements were also made, including a new game plus mode, which allows players to re-experience the story with all their previously unlocked skills.

NME reviewed Ghost Of Tsushima earlier this year and felt it was a “serene samurai simulator with a lacklustre storyline.”