Suda51 could have made a ‘Deadpool’ game “over a decade ago”

Goichi ‘Suda51’ Suda has revealed that he was asked to make a Deadpool game over a decade ago.

In an interview with VGC, the No More Heroes creator said he had been approached by Activision (back when the publisher had the licensing rights to Marvel’s franchises) about making a game based on the Merc with a Mouth.

“Over a decade ago, I was actually approached by Activision at one point to make a Deadpool game. It was sometime after the first No More Heroes came out,” Suda said in the interview.

“Obviously, that plan never came to fruition, and it fizzled out in the initial planning stages but I had some really cool ideas for it at the time.”

Activision would go on to release its Deadpool game in 2013, developed by its subsidiary developer High Moon Studios, albeit with mixed reception.

Given that No More Heroes‘ Travia Touchdown is also a mouthy protagonist with a penchant for ultraviolence, the project would have seemed a perfect fit for Suda. In a previous interview, he said he would still love to make a Deadpool game with Marvel, a report that was also liked by Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds.

“The fact that Ryan Reynolds himself Liked one of my Tweets makes me feel like I’ve taken about a hundred steps forward since then!”

Earlier today, Suda announced that Grasshopper Manufacture has been acquired by Chinese publisher NetEase in a deal that was first signed back in May. Having also shared a ten-year plan to make three original games, Suda sounds confident that the studio now has the support and resources to make “even higher quality” games than before.

