Suda51 says Grasshopper’s ten-year plan includes three original games

Goichi Suda – better known by his nickname Suda51 – says his studio, Grasshopper Manufacture, has a ten-year plan that includes three original games and maybe even revitalising some older titles.

In an interview with VGC, Suda said: “We’ve got a general plan in place for the next ten years. At this point, we’re planning on doing three titles over the next decade: three new IPs. We’ve actually already begun the pre-production stuff on the first title, but I can’t say anything about it just yet.”

Suda and his studio, which he founded in 1998, are best known for games such as Killer7, No More Heroes, and Lollipop Chainsaw. They are stylish and violent, as well as original and creative.

Grasshopper is a studio that’s still recovering from a split with parent company GungHo Online Entertainment back in 2018 that saw many of the team remain with GungHo, forcing Grasshopper to focus on smaller titles.

Grasshopper and Suda bounced back from the split with the recent release of No More Heroes 3, which was met with positive critical feedback.

Although a success, Suda has already begun tempering expectations on the scale of his upcoming titles. “While I wouldn’t say the games we plan to make are going to be full-on AAA titles, they aren’t exactly going to be really small-scale, either; I’d say they’re probably going to be around ‘AA’-scale games,” He said. “As in, the games themselves will be around AA-level scale, and the core team making them will be a relatively compact team.”

As well as original games, Suda has also expressed interest in licensing games from other companies – it all depends on what is most attractive to the studio at the time.

