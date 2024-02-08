‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ accidentally leaks upcoming villain

A voice actor from Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has accidently leaked an upcoming playable character from the game.

As spotted by PC Gamer, a clip of a player getting knocked down and needing to be revived on Reddit features Brainiac (who, at the end of the game, talks to the players in lieu of any of the brainwashed heroes) insulting Harley Quinn but using the wrong name.

“I didn’t expect you to be the weak link in this chain, Freeze,” Brainiac says in the clip.

Advertisement

It’s likely that the villain is speaking about Mr Freeze, a Batman villain. It seems likely that in one of future seasons, the character will be added to the game in the form of an alternate universe version of the villain (the Arkham universe version of the character died in DLC for Batman: Arkham Knight).

The next character to be added to Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is an alternate universe version of the Joker, who will be added along with other free post-game content in a March update.

NME reviewed Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, with our reviewer calling the game “heroic yet muddled”.

“After 24 hours with Rocksteady‘s latest, it feels like several games have been smashed together. A fantastic campaign is hindered by repetitive missions that feel like they have stumbled out of 2015. Fun combat is marred by uninspired gear and a barren open world,” our reviewer wrote.

“Almost everything in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is incongruent with its other parts. Unlike Task Force X’s jumbled team, which can pull together and complete its mission, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League fails to do the same.”

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Disney has spent £1.1billion for a stake in Epic Games and has promised to work with the studio in order to make a “all-new games and entertainment universe”.