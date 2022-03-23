‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ delayed to spring 2023

Creative director and co-founder of Rocksteady Studios Sefton Hill has announced that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been delayed to spring 2023.

Announcing the news via Hill’s personal Twitter account, the director wrote: “We’ve made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience.”

Formally revealed in 2020, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has had a planned release year of 2022 since its announcement. The last we saw of the game was at last year’s The Game Awards, where a gameplay trailer was shown off.

While the trailer did show off some gameplay, a good portion of it was from camera angles that likely won’t be used in the finished game. There has not been a full gameplay demo shown off since its announcement. Though when the gameplay trailer was released, Rocksteady did confirm a 2022 release was still on track.

A report from last month rightly claimed that the game had been quietly delayed to 2023, according to sources familiar with the game’s development.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is set in the same universe as the Batman: Arkham games, but features the characters Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang as playable characters tasked with taking down the Justice League. The game will be an open-world third person shooter set in Metropolis.

