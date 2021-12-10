‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ finally has its first gameplay trailer

A new gameplay trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been released during The Games Awards last night.

Marking the first proper look at how the game plays, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League‘s latest trailer depicts a battle between the Suicide Squad and The Flash and Brainiac.

It looks suitably frantic as you would expect from anything courtesy of the Suicide Squad. It also looks fairly smooth and stylish looking too with plenty of one liners coming from the team.

Advertisement

What we can see is that each of the four anti-heroes offer different abilities with Harley Quinn looking adept at acrobatics while Captain Boomerang can leap around at high speeds. There’s also already a sense of quirky humour going on.

After the trailer was released, Rocksteady confirmed that the game will be released in 2022 but it didn’t set a date. That means it’s fairly likely to be not out until the second half of 2022.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is confirmed to be an action-adventure game crossed with a third-person shooter. It will be possible to play it solo or with up to four players in online co-op. When it’s released, it will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Previously, an in-engine story trailer has been released for the game during DC Fandome 2021 in October. Character art has also been released steadily for the game.

Advertisement

In other announcements at The Games Award last night, Alan Wake 2 was confirmed to be on its way. Unfortunately, we won’t see it until 2023.