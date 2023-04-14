‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ has been delayed to 2024

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been delayed to February 2024, following several setbacks for the game.

Following another delay for Rocksteady‘s upcoming action game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will now launch on February 2, 2024.

“We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players,” shared the studio on Twitter.

“Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead, and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year.”

After being announced in 2020, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was originally meant to launch toward the end of 2022, but that was pushed back to spring 2023 so Rocksteady could “make the best game [it] can”. However, that was then delayed again when Rocksteady announced the game’s now-scrapped launch date of May 26.

The latest delay was rumoured last month, with journalist Jason Schreier claiming it was “mainly for polish” rather than an overhaul to the game’s controversial live service format, which was revealed in February’s State Of Play stream.

Last night (April 13), Schreier reassured fans that “nine months is not enough time to completely change the nature of a game,” and claimed the development team had been told the delay was for “polish”.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League‘s last trailer was released in February, and showcased DC’s anti-heroes taking on The Flash.

The trailer revealed all four playable characters – Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark – in action, and detailed why they will be tasked with killing the likes of Batman and Superman.

