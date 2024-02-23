‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ hasn’t met Warner Bros. expectations

Warner Bros. has said the release of Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has not met their expectations.

Speaking during a recent financial call [via IGN], Warner Bros. Discovery’s chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League had “fallen short of our expectations.”

While Wiedenfels didn’t reveal any specific sales figures, he claimed the “key release” had left the company facing a “tough year” when compared to the success of 2023, which saw the release of both Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League faced a number of issues in the lead-up to launch, including several delays and the inclusion of controversial anti-piracy software Denuvo. Developers also had to warn fans about a number of “disappointing” spoilers that found their way online months before the game’s release.

Things didn’t get better when the game actually launched. An exclusive early-access window for fans who had purchased special edition versions of the game was closed after an hour, due to a bug that auto-completed the game and server outage affected the wider launch. A free update is due next month but the inclusion of a new villain was seemingly leaked by a Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League character.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is a directionless open-world shooter where all of its great parts are buried under mediocrity and clashing mechanics, which ultimately fail to come together outside of its campaign.”

