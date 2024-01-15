‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ is “easily” the biggest game Rocksteady have worked on

Rocksteady Studios have hit back at concerns over Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s live-service elements.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was originally announced as a story-driven, four-player action-shooter game in 2020, but a string of updates from Rocksteady focused more on the game’s various live-service elements rather than the narrative.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will have a battle pass, various different cosmetics and require a constant internet connection, while Rocksteady has already confirmed a year’s worth of free-updates.

During an earnings call late last year, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav also said the company would be focusing on “transforming our biggest franchises from largely console and PC based with three-four year release schedules to include more always-on gameplay through live services, multiplatform, and free-to-play extensions, with the goal to have more players spending more time on more platforms”.

However, Rocksteady have since confirmed that they don’t see Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League as a live-service title as the game doesn’t “fit with any particular label”.

In a new interview with Play Magazine (via Gamesradar), Rocksteady’s studio product director Darius Sadeghian has confirmed that “story-wise, [Kill The Justice League] is easily our biggest game”.

“It’s still full of the DNA that infuses the Batman: Arkham series – those foundations of story and character are absolutely central to our process,” he added.

“For us, it wasn’t so much about making a game in any particular genre. Rather, the focus is on creating a sense of flow and trinity between all-out gameplay systems,” he explained. “That’s reflected in the way the traversal, melee, and shooter elements all blend together when you’re playing.”

Speaking about the planned updates, Sadeghian said: “It’s really important to us that we’re generous with the people who play our game, so for the first year after launch we’ve got masses of new content that will be completely free for people who own the game.”

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is due for release February 2, 2024 via PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam, while Epic Games Store users will have to wait until March 5.

