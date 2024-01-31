‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ isn’t the last we’ll hear of Kevin Conroy’s Batman

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will not feature late actor Kevin Conroy’s final performance as Batman, according to a new report.

IGN has reported that while Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is specifically the voice actors final performance as the character in a video game and as the Arkham version of the hero, Conroy previously recorded two other DC projects that are due for release in the future.

According to IGN, one of these projects is the upcoming Amazon Prime Video animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, though it’s unclear whether or not Conroy will be voicing the main character or if he’s playing a separate character entirely.

The other project that Kevin Conroy will be starring in is the upcoming movie Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three, the final part of a straight-to-DVD adaptation of the 1985 Marv Wolfman and George Perez crossover event which reset the entire DC multiverse.

In that, Conroy will reportedly play the version of Batman that he’s most known for from Batman: The Animated Series. It’s unknown exactly when the third part of the adaptation will be released however, as the first part was only released earlier this month and the upcoming second part is as of yet undated.

Kevin Conroy passed away in 2022, aged 66, after a short battle with intestinal cancer. He played Batman in over 20 different projects before his death, most famously in the animated TV series Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Justice League and Justice League Unlimited.

Conroy also portrayed the DC hero in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League developer Rocksteady Studios three previous games: Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight.

