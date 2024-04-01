‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ players “burned” after Joker expansion

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launched to mixed reactions, but its Joker expansion, which was released March 28, has left many feeling “burned” by the game.

Writing on Reddit about the game’s recent Joker expansion, one player stated, “it’s time to admit that we gave the devs a chance and the benefit of the doubt and we got burned.” The top reply reads, “It’s like seeing the forest on fire as you drive up to it and going in anyways.”

These comments are in response to a video by AngryJoeShow where he critiques the season one expansion for the live service Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leage. He starts the video with, “this has to be a joke.” He continues, “this is the worst DLC launch of any live-service game I know of.”

Advertisement

Joe complains that there are “no new story missions, no new mission types, no new enemies.” He estimates it takes around 70 missions to rank up enough to even be able to play as Joker, the new character introduced in this season, complaining about the grindy nature of the season.

It’s not just fans who are disappointed; Kill the Justice League didn’t meet the expectations of Warner Bros., either. Chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said Kill the Justice League had “fallen short of our expectations.”

Despite this, the company has announced its plans to shift away from “volatile” single-player triple-A titles to instead focus on more live-service games, which is what the underperforming Kill the Justice League is.

In other news, it’s April Fool’s day, which means a lot of companies are making joke announcements, but Palworld developer PocketPair has hinted that a dating sim of the game could become a reality.