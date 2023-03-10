‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ reportedly delayed again

Rocksteady‘s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has reportedly been delayed again.

On Thursday, Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier reported that the game had been pushed back from its May 26 release date according to a source close to the game’s development. A new release date has yet to be announced.

Schreier further explained on Twitter that “a delay like this is mainly for polish, not to overhaul the core gameplay that caused the backlash. Suicide Squad started off as a Game as a Service and will remain one short of a complete reboot, which would require a much longer delay”.

Rocksteady has yet to confirm the report of Suicide Squad‘s delay.

The delay comes two weeks after the studio released a new trailer for the game as part of PlayStation’s State Of Play presentation. Following the release of the trailer, gamers took to social media to share their thoughts – largely negative – on what they seen so far.

A significant portion of the negative feedback revolves around the game being labelled as live-service game, its looter-shooter gameplay and its requirement of an internet connection even for solo play.

This isn’t the first time Suicide Squad is being delayed. In March last year, Rocksteady announced that the game was being pushed to Spring 2023 to make it “the best game we can”. Leading up to its initial delay announcement, the game was formally revealed in 2020.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will launch later this year for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.