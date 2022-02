Warner Bros looked set to have a pretty big year when it comes to games. There’s plenty of titles on their current slate set for release, and there are studios like NetherRealm who are obviously making a game as well, but we don’t know what it is yet. However, according to a report from Bloomberg.com, ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ isn’t going to make it out the door this year, and is being delayed to 2023.