‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ reveals super-powered story in new video

Developer Rocksteady Studios has released a twenty-minute Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video which delves into the story and mechanics of the long-delayed title.

The video confirms that Metropolis will be “twice the size” of Gotham City in the studio’s Batman: Arkham Knight game, meaning each of the Squad has a unique traversal method for getting around. Harley Quinn has a glider and grappling hook, Deadshot has a jetpack, King Shark can jump incredibly high and Captain Boomerang has a type of super speed.

Rocksteady also confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is a “third-person action shooter”. As a result, every character will have a variety of weapons that they can use, with The Penguin acting as a weapons dealer over the course of the game.

The video doesn’t dive into the controversial live-service elements of the game, but we do know that the game will have a battle pass and various different cosmetics that you can either earn or seemingly purchase through a premium variant of the battle pass. Shown in the video is a series of classic variants for each playable character based upon their comic looks, which will only be available as part of a pre-order bonus.

The video follows a series of delays for Kill The Justice League. First announced in August 2020, the game was originally planned to be released in 2022, with a showing at The Game Awards 2022 revealing the new date to be May 26, 2023. That same trailer also revealed that the game would be the final appearance of the late Kevin Conroy as Batman.

The title was again delayed earlier this year, with its release date moving to February 2, 2024.

