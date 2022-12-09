‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ trailer reveals Kevin Conroy’s last stint as Batman

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League received a new trailer during The Game Awards 2022, which confirmed a release date and pays homage to late actor Kevin Conroy’s performance as Batman.

The trailer premiered last night (December 9) and confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will launch on May 26, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The trailer’s focus was on Batman’s appearance in the game, who the Suicide Squad are tasked with taking down. However, the Dark Knight’s appearance in Kill the Justice League appears to be far different from the hero many fans will be familiar with, as he’s depicted killing a security guard and dropping his body in front of Task Force X.

As the game fades away, Batman says “I am vengeance. I am the night. I am Batman,” and a line of text reading “Thank you Kevin” appears.

Following the video, The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley confirmed that Conroy delivered the trailer’s final line and will voice Batman in Kill the Justice League.

Conroy, who was the voice of Batman in many TV shows and games – including Kill the Justice League developer Rocksteady‘s Arkham series – passed away last month after battling cancer.

“Kevin was perfection,” shared Mark Hamill, who frequently starred opposite Conroy as The Joker. “He was one of my favourite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

“Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing – he was a dear friend for 30+ years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries,” shared casting and dialogue director Andrea Romano.