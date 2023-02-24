‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ trailer takes on The Flash

Sony has revealed a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League which sees the anti-heroes take on The Flash – check it out below.

Released as part of the latest PlayStation State Of Play presentation, the new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League shows off a bunch of gameplay footage, with each of the four characters – Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang and Deadshot – allowed time to shine.

The clip finishes with the team taking on The Flash, before an appearance from Wonder Woman. Using her Lasso Of Truth, it’s revealed that the rest of the Justice League, including Batman and Superman, must be killed to “save the Earth”.

Check out the trailer below:

An accompanying video saw Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s marketing manager Gaz Deaves explain that the game features a “fluid combat and traversal system unique to each villain’s violent tastes.

“Whether you want to jump to the top of a building in a single leap as King Shark or speed force to your trusty boomerang as Captain Boomerang, each playable character delivers unique skills and abilities tailored to them,” he added (via VGC).

It’s not all good news though. In the recently-updated FAQ section of the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League website, it’s been revealed that “an internet connection is required to play solo or via online co-op.”

“Co-op mode will only be available online with an internet connection. The game will not support local co-op,” it added.

No reason has been given for the need for an internet connection to play solo however, earlier this month Bethesda confirmed that its upcoming vampire shooter Redfall will launch with Denuvo and require a “persistent online connection” to play, even within its single-player mode.

The FAQs also confirm that Kill The Justice League is set five years after the events of Rocksteady Studios’ 2015 game Arkham Knight. “Players who are familiar with the Batman: Arkham series will see some related narrative elements pop up in the game.”

Late last year it was revealed that Kill The Justice League will feature the last performance by actor Kevin Conroy as Batman, following his death from cancer.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will launch May 26, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

