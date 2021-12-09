‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ will “share the mayhem” at The Game Awards

Rocksteady Studios has confirmed that a Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League reveal is going to happen during The Game Awards later today.

The news emerged on Twitter yesterday. Creative director and co-founder of Rocksteady Studios, Sefton Hill, tweeted it out. He said the Rocksteady squad “are getting ready to dive into The Game Awards [and]…can’t wait to share the mayhem”. A GIF of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League accompanied the tweet.

Me and the @RocksteadyGames squad are getting ready to dive into the #TheGameAwards. Can't wait to share the mayhem with you all! Good luck @GeoffKeighley! pic.twitter.com/ZTJOhUqbZ8 — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) December 8, 2021

Previously, a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League premiered during DC Fandome 2021 in October. The trailer came more than a year after the game was first revealed.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has previously been referred to as a “genre-bending action-adventure shooter” set in an open-world Metropolis. Up to four players can play in online co-op. The story follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark.

The Game Awards start on December 9 8PM ET (December 10 at 1AM in the UK) and are expected to contain a number of reveals. Recently, it was suggested that four Xbox Game Pass announcements would be part of the show.

Geoff Keighley has also suggested that “four or five things” on the level of Elden Ring will also be announced at the awards show. We also know that ex-Nintendo Of America CEO Reggie Fils-Aimé will be a presenter at the event. There’s also been the suggestion that a world premiere over two years in the making will be revealed tonight.

In other gaming news, a Warhammer: Age Of Sigmar game is on its way from Nexon. All we know so far is that it will be a PvE Multiplayer RPG Virtual World game. Also, several new screenshots of Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl have been released, showcasing one of the first games to fully utilise Unreal Engine 5.