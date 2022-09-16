‘Suikoden 1’ and ‘2’ are getting remastered for 2023

Konami has announced a remake bundle for Suikoden 1 and 2, which will be released in 2023.

The remaster was announced at the Tokyo Game Show today (September 16), with confirmation that the new versions of Suikoden 1 and 2 will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4.

Originally launched in 1995 and 1998 respectively, the role-playing series will receive a slew of modern upgrades. As detailed on the remaster’s Steam page, this includes HD background illustrations, improved environmental and battle sound effects, and updated visual effects.

Suikoden 1 and 2 HD will also include a number of modern-day quality of life improvements, including an auto-save feature, a conversation log, and fast-forwarding for battles.

The remaster’s first trailer, which showcases the updated game in action, can be watched below:

For anyone that hasn’t played the original games, Suikoden 1 and 2 HD‘s Steam page shares what each game is about.

“A once renowned hero turns into a violent tyrant, and an empire falls into decline,” reads a description for Suikoden 1. “A Liberation Army is rising up in an act of rebellion against an oppressive rule.”

Meanwhile, the second Suikoden follows “Our story’s hero and his friend Jowy [as] members of the Unicorn Youth Brigade, which participated in a drawn-out border dispute between the Highland Kingdom and the City-States of Jowstown.”

“A few months earlier, a truth agreement was signed between the two forces, both of which were happy to see an end to the fighting,” continues Suikoden 2‘s description. “However, hidden under the momentary peace the fires of a new war continued to smoulder…”

Beyond coming in 2023, a specific release date for Suikoden 1 and 2 HD is yet to be announced.

