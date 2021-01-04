‘Suikoden’ creator says he’d return to the series if given the chance

Suikoden creator Yoshitaka Murayama has said that he would be open to returning to the series in the future if given the chance.

Murayama, who also directed the first three Suikoden games, told Nintendo Everything that he would be “more than happy” to work on another title in the classic franchise. However, he also pointed out that his current project, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, comes first.

“Suikoden was a game I was very fortunate to work on. I will always love that series but it’s not really something that I own or control whereas Eiyuden can 100 per cent be my thing,” he said.

“That being said, I would OF COURSE be more than happy to work on another Suikoden game if the chance presented itself in the future,” Murayama added. “However, for now, I want to pour my focus into Eiyuden Chronicle as the next chapter in my life.”

Murayama successfully crowdfunded Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes earlier this year, which ended its campaign in August with US$4.6million from 46,300 backers. The title was also 2020’s most successful video game on Kickstarter, beating out Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous and Sea Of Stars, among others.

Besides Murayama, the Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes team also features a number of other Suikoden veterans, such as Junko Kawano (lead artist on Suikoden and Suikoden IV) and Osamu Komuta (director for Suikoden Tactics).

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is currently planned for an October 2022 delivery. The game was to be released initially on the PC. But because the campaign managed to hit its stretch goals, the game will also launch on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.