‘Suikoden’ spiritual successor successfully funded on Kickstarter

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a spiritual successor to the Suikoden series, has been successfully funded on Kickstarter just hours after the campaign launched.

The game is being headed by the new studio Rabbit & Bear, which was co-founded by Yoshitaka Murayama, who directed and wrote Suikoden and Suikoden II. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes launched with a US$500,000 goal, and has already reached US$1.3million at time of writing.

The studio describes the game as a “chance to bring fans back to the days of the classic JRPG”, adding that it wants to “recapture that era in every way possible, while taking advantage of modern technology to perfect the art form”.

Advertisement

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will feature sprite-based characters, turn-based combat, as well as a large world filled with “lush biomes, bustling towns, creepy caves and quiet villages” to explore.

Besides Murayama, the game’s creative team also includes other Suikoden veterans such as Junko Kawano (lead artist on Suikoden and Suikoden IV) and Osamu Komuta (director for Suikoden Tactics). Other key members are Castlevania: Aria Of Sorrow art director Junichi Murakami, alongside renowned composers Motoi Sakuraba and Michiko Naruke.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is currently planned for an October 2022 delivery. The game was to be released initially on the PC. But because the campaign managed to hit its $1million stretch goal, the game will also arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and their next-gen counterparts.

In other JRPG news, production on part two of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake is “already underway”, according to co-director Naoki Hamaguchi. Game director Tetsuya Nomura also added that he would “like to deliver [the sequel] as soon as possible”.