Summer Games Done Quick 2022’s schedule includes ‘Elden Ring’ and ‘Halo Infinite’ speedruns

Summer Games Done Quick is returning this year, and the full schedule has just been released. The speedrunning charity event will take place between June 24 and July 4, with games like Elden Ring and Halo Infinite on the itinerary.

This year’s event will raise money for Doctors Without Borders and feature over 120 speedruns, covering a wide variety of games. Some highlights include McDonald’s Treasure Land Adventure, The Little Mermaid, and Mass Effect. You can view the full schedule here, so make sure to check out the sheer breadth of games being covered.

For the first time in two years, there will be an in-person event to coincide with the online component. It’s being held at the DoubleTree Hilton Bloomington-Minneapolis Hotel, Minneapolis. Tickets are available online.

Last year’s Summer Games Done Quick event raised £2million for Doctors Without Borders, which provides aid within conflict zones. Summer Games Done Quick follows Awesome Games Done Quick, which aired in January earlier this year, and raised £2.6million for charity.

The #SGDQ2022 Schedule is now live! https://t.co/p3OBf38tE5 Runners: keep an eye out for an important email tomorrow (May 8)! — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) May 8, 2022

For those wondering where the event can be watched online, SGDQ 2022 can be watched on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel. The first stream kicks off at 4:30PM on June 26 for those in the UK.

Elden Ring is a natural fit for Games Done Quick, given how enamoured the speedrunning community has been with it since launch. Players have been racing to complete Elden Ring as quickly as possible, with some managing to beat the game in just over 12 minutes. We’ll have to wait and see whether any new world records are logged during the event.

