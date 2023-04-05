Summer Games Done Quick 2023 will feature speedruns of ‘Elden Ring’ and ‘Hi-Fi Rush’

The list of games that speedrunners will play at Summer Games Done Quick 2023 has been revealed, with the upcoming charity event set to feature the likes of Elden Ring and Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 (SGDQ) will run from May 28 to June 4, with the annual event hosting speedrunners from across the world as they attempt to raise money for charity.

As the event prepares for next month’s kickoff, organising body Games Done Quick has published the speedruns that have been accepted for SGDQ 2023.

While an exact schedule will not be issued until April 11, the current list confirms every game that has been “locked in” for the event.

As is tradition, next month’s event includes a mix of new and old games. Nintendo 64 games Banjo-Kazooie, The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask and Paper Mario will all be making an appearance, along with arcade games StepManiaX and X-Men Arcade.

However, there are plenty of newer titles that will appear at the event. Speedrunner Catalystz will be attempting to complete Elden Ring in an hour and 20 minutes, while Desa3579 and BigSid will race to complete Square Enix‘s recent remaster of Crisis Core.

One of the most impressive-sounding speedruns will be held by Bubzia, who plans to complete The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild in just one hour and 35 minutes — while blindfolded.

SGDQ 2023 will also see one speedrunner attempt to complete Sonic Frontiers in just over an hour, while Bird650 will aim to complete 2022 horror game Choo-Choo Charles in just 25 minutes. Another highlight of the event will include a speedrun of Tango Gameworks’ latest title, Hi-Fi Rush, which launched to acclaim in January.

Earlier in the year, Games Done Quick raised £2.1million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.