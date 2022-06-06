Summer Games Fest tells fans to “manage your expectations”

Summer Games Fest takes place this week (June 9) but presenter Geoff Keighley is already telling fans to “manage your expectations” in regards to what will be revealed.

Summer Games Fest is an industry showcase billed as “a first look at what’s next in video games”.

Last year, the highlights were an Elden Ring gameplay reveal, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and a look at Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. With E3 not taking place this year, fans are hoping the 2022 event will be even bigger

Advertisement

However, presenter Geoff Keighley has told fans to “manage your expectations.”

All year I’ve been waiting to share these moments with you. Here’s the trailer I edited to get us in the mood for #SummerGameFest season. Special thanks to @halsey See you LIVE this Thursday at https://t.co/59xiIyWWmF and in @IMAX too! Great week ahead of events/news! pic.twitter.com/SYbOR4xOj4 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 5, 2022

Taking part in a Twitter spaces conversation (and transcribed via VGC) Keighley said: “What I would say is that a lot of the games we’re going to show you are going to be announced (already).

“We’ve got a couple of new game announcements in the show and hopefully some surprises if everything holds. But it definitely is a show that’s primarily focused on stuff that is announced.”

“So we’re doing some good stuff for you, but definitely manage your expectations in terms of the megaton shocks that you’re expecting. This is not The Game Awards. We’ve got lots of good stuff to show you but buyer beware of some of the crazy rumours I’m seeing out there in terms of things people expect to get announced.”

Geoff is going live in 5 minutes to talk #SummerGameFest https://t.co/RvazxiP9yw — Summer Game Fest – Live Thursday (@summergamefest) June 5, 2022

Advertisement

He did confirm Summer Games Fest would feature a gameplay demo for The Callisto Protocol, the first level playthrough of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 as well as “a reveal, new footage and some news around Gotham Knights.

New footage of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course will also be shown during the showcase, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is also scheduled to make an appearance.

Last week, the June State Of Play from Sony confirmed a remake of Resident Evil 4, announced a release date for Final Fantasy 16 and gave players their first look at a “new era” of Street Fighter – check out all the details here.