Sumo Digital announce online stealth game ‘Hood: Outlaws & Legends’

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a new online multiplayer stealth game and is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X in 2021.

The announcement was made during PlayStation‘s State Of Play stream and gave viewers a first-look at the new multiplayer focused title based around Robin Hood. The game is being developed by Sumo Digital, a British studio who are most notably known for titles such as Crackdown 3, and are currently working on Sackboy: A Big Adventure for the PS5.

Players who dive into Hood: Outlaws & Legends will find themselves controlling characters known as Outlaws and be pitted against each other in two teams of four. Both teams will attempt heists on treasure that is surrounded by AI controlled guards known as The State.

The main objective is to steal the treasure and escape. The world is set in Dark Ages Britain and is intended to be realistic, meaning treasure chests will be heavy, ammo will be scarce, and noise will attract guards. Players will have to cooperate and utilise teamwork and stealth to successfully pull off a variety of missions.

In Hood: Outlaws & Legends, each Outlaw will possess their own skills such as being specialised in ranged combat or getting up-close and personal with brutal melee attacks. The announcement trailer highlights some of the playable characters and their weapons such as crossbows and devastating hammers.

See the first trailer for the game here:

Sumo Digital is also currently inviting players to sign up for news about Hood: Outlaws & Legends and will be offering a beta at a later date. You can sign up for more details here.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends wasn’t the only title to be announced during PlayStation’s State Of Play event, with many other games receiving news and updates.

Hitman 3 was revealed to be releasing with full PlayStation VR support, and Remedy Entertainment finally announced a release date for it’s Alan Wake themed expansion pack for Control.