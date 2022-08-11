‘Sunday Gold’ now has a free demo and release date

Sunday Gold, the stylish point-and-click role-playing game, finally has an official release date alongside a free demo, which is available now.

Publisher Team17 and developer BKOM Studios have announced that Sunday Gold will launch on September 13 for PC via Steam. A free demo entitled ‘Prologue’ is now available for free and includes the first opening chapters of the main game.

In the demo, the player will take the role of “down-on-his-luck hardman” Frank Barber who must form up his band of misfits and set out on his next job: “exposing the dark secrets of Hogan Industries.”

Advertisement

Set in a near-future dystopian London, players will experience a “unique hybrid of escape room style puzzles, turn-based combat, and RPG mechanics tied together with a dark and cinematic storyline.”

Sunday Gold is a point-and-click, turn-based adventure game set in a grim, dystopian future. The player will be put in the shoes of a ragtag trio of criminals to “hunt down and expose the dark secrets of an evil mega-corporation and the malevolent billionaire behind it.”

The game, which was revealed back in June during the Future Games Show, also features a graphic novel art style with 2D cinematics, hand-drawn environments and comic book-inspired sequences. There’s also a narrated storyline as well as a fully voice-acted cast.

In NME‘s preview, Andy Brown said: “A futuristic Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels with robot dogs is a wonderful vision that developer BKOM Studios sells wonderfully, and despite a few stray steps, Sunday Gold is absolutely worth keeping an eye on if you’re after a delightfully miserable British adventure.”

In other news, Turtle Rock Studios has released some new weapon teasers for Back 4 Blood‘s second expansion, Children Of The Worm.