Super Mario 3D All-Stars has made its mark in the UK gaming charts after becoming the third biggest game launch of the year.

According to a report from Gamesindustry.biz, the game is resting third on the UK chart behind The Last Of Us Part II and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Its sales have also managed to make it the number one selling game of the week ending September 19, knocking Marvel’s Avengers out of the position.

In terms of Nintendo figures, Super Mario 3D All-Stars has also become the fifth fastest-selling Switch title, beaten only by Pokémon Sword & Shield, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Super Mario Odyssey. Additionally, it’s become the 15th biggest Nintendo game launch of all time.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a collection of classic games in the franchise. Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy are all included in the package. It was announced in a Nintendo Direct earlier this month, with a surprise release date just two weeks after its initial reveal.

Most notable was Nintendo’s decision to make the game a limited-time run till March 31, 2021, both physically and digitally, resulting in pre-orders for the game being filled within the first few hours of them going up. One retailer was forced to cancel all pre-orders after being informed that stock levels were increasingly low.

Nintendo are also expected to release a Mario themed battle-royale with limited-time availability. Super Mario Bros 35 pits players against each other through classic challenging courses, with the last player standing being deemed the winner.