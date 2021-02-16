‘Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury’ tops UK boxed charts

Nintendo‘s Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury has topped the UK retail boxed charts this week, becoming the fastest selling release of the year so far.

The game is an updated re-release of the Wii U title, which came out in 2013. A standalone mode, Bowser’s Fury, is included. The open-world style mode sees Mario and Bowser Jr. tackling a series of challenges, whilst keeping a gigantic Bowser at bay.

GamesIndustry reported the game’s sales performance, confirming that the title received the third biggest launch for a Mario platformer on the Switch, only falling behind 2017’s Super Mario Odyssey and last year’s Super Mario 3D All-Stars compilation.

In total, seven games set in the Mario universe are in the boxed game Top 20, including Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Super Mario Party and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Writing for NME, Jordan Oloman gave Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury four stars, saying: “Super Mario 3D World is a brilliant port that excels on the Nintendo Switch” whilst also praising the stand alone expansion, which he described as “Just a gigantic block of iterative, whip-smart and varied Mario mayhem.”

In other recent Mario news, fans of the classic SNES originals have used information found in a recent leak to reconstruct versions of the original demo tracks created for Super Mario World.

The recreated tracks were described as an experiment in seeing what Koji Kondo’s 30 year old original tracks may have sounded like “if Kondo wasn’t limited to the small sound ram size, and he could use sounds to their fullest.”