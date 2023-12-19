‘Super Mario’ and ‘Zelda’ among most popular game searches on Pornhub this year

Pornhub has revealed its annual Year In Review for 2023, with both Super Mario and The Legend Of Zelda seeing a substantial boost in interest.
For the third year in a row, Fortnite and Overwatch were the two most popular gaming titles on the adult video site.
Rounding out the top five were Pokemon, Minecraft and Atomic Heart. Super Mario was the 20th most searched for game, up 19 places compared to 2022, while The Legend Of Zelda rose 26 places to take the 29th spot.
According to Pornhub, searches for ‘Zelda’ increased 1400 per cent following the release of Tears Of The Kingdom, with Purah, Princess Zelda, Paya, Link and Urbosa the most popular characters with Pornhub audiences. Fortnite’s Chun Li was the most searched character overall, with Mario and Sonic The Hedgehog both appearing in the top ten.
At least I'm still on the list… https://t.co/aaHNw2ruJu
— Samus Aran (@OfficiallySamus) December 19, 2023
“To see what video game characters were the most popular, our statisticians looked for any searches that combined a character name with the title of the video game they appear in. They did this to avoid counting searches for pornstars who may have similar names,” said Pornhub.
The top thirty most searched games on Pornhub in 2023 were as follows:
1. Fortnite
2. Overwatch
3. Minecraft
4. Pokemon
5. Atomic Heart
6. Genshin Impact
7. Resident Evil
8. Valorant
9. League Of Legends
10. Mortal Kombat
11. GTA5
12. Cyberpunk
13. Sims 4
14. Street Fighter
15. Apex Legends
16. Skyrim
17. Splatoon
18. The Witcher
19. God Of War
20. Super Mario
21. Call Of Duty
22. Baldurs Gate 3
23. Mass Effect
24. Tomb Raider
25. Detroit Became Human
26. Final Fantasy
27. Among Us
28. Red Dead Redemption
29. The Legend Of Zelda
30. Cuphead
According to Pornhub, over 80 per cent of visitors accessing the site via a console were PlayStation users. The PS5 saw an increase of 77 per cent compared to last year, while the PS4 dropped 16 per cent. Xbox made up just 16 per cent of traffic.
Earlier this week, Twitch was forced to change back new, relaxed guidelines over nude art on the streaming platform due to concerns about AI.