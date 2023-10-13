‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ leak has not revealed Mario’s new voice, says actor’s agent

Though fans thought that the new voice of Mario had been discovered, the actor’s agent has said that he cannot confirm nor deny his appearance in Super Mario Bros. Wonder and that he is not voicing Mario.

The leak emerged from a datamine of a Super Mario Bros. Wonder demo that was released to a number of American retailers last week. A list of actors who appear in the anticipated game was shared to social media but they were without their respective roles in the game.

Swiftly, fans whittled down these names to the likeliest candidates who might be the voice of Mario. Nintendo itself has not announced who will be voicing the character after Charles Martinet stepped down to become a Mario Ambassador.

Advertisement

Fans’ sleuthing led them to two names – Kevin Afghani and Mick Wingert. When comparing Afghani’s performance as Genshin Impact’s Arnold to Super Mario Bros. Wonder‘s Wonder Flowers, these sounded very similar.

Therefore, it was thought that Wingert was the voice of Mario in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. In a comment to IGN, however, Wingert’s agent denied that he was playing the plumber.

“While he can neither confirm nor deny his involvement in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, ‘he can confirm that he is NOT voicing Mario,'” read IGN‘s report.

As such, it might be that Afghani is playing both the Wonder Flowers and Mario. Or, it might be one of the other previously eliminated names on the leaked list.

Advertisement

Without an official confirmation from Nintendo, fans are now no wiser than they were before the datamine was dredged from the retail demo.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released for the Nintendo Switch on October 20, so there is not long to wait for the proper cast list.

In other gaming news, Sledgehammer Games‘ design director has revealed the rationale behind Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s extremely long time-to-kill.