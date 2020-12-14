‘Super Mario’ manga available in English for the first time

Super Mario manga is available in English for the first time, going on sale in North America.

The English language edition is an anthology collection, made up of the best stories which have been regularly printed in Japanese since the 1990s. From over 50 volumes, North American publishers Viz Media have compiled 160 pages for English language release of the manga.

The new manga contains original artwork from Yukio Sawada, who has illustrated the Japanese version since the series began. He is also one of the series’ writers.

Viz Media says the stories range “from crazy to classic.” They will see “Mario and his friends star in adventures that find them travelling through the many worlds of one of the biggest video game series ever!”

In other Super Mario news, the Italian plumber will be the star of the show when the Super Nintendo Land theme park opens in Japan next year. The park will be an extension of the Universal Studios in Osaka, and features an AR Mario Kart roller coaster as its main attraction.

Meanwhile, Mario’s parent company Nintendo had a successful November, outselling both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S by units sold despite the launch rush for the two next gen machines. It continued their now 24-month long streak as the highest monthly selling console.