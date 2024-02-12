‘Super Mario Sunshine’ secret language decoded after 22 years

A fan has seemingly decoded the secret language found in Super Mario Sunshine, 22 years after the Gamecube game was released.

Released in 2002, there’s a lot of reasons to love Super Mario Sunshine. Between getting to grips with F.L.U.D.D. and defeating Bowser Jr. though, you’d be forgiven for not noticing the mysterious symbols scattered across Isle Delfino.

But not 2CPhoenix, who wanted to decode the mysterious language (via NintendoLife). As shown in their YouTube video Mario Sunshine’s Mysterious Text, the so-called Dolphic language only shows up three levels in the main game, alongside a number of wooden notice boards. However, the Japanese version of the game features random English-language sentences on these noticeboards, leading many fans to dismiss the idea that Dolphic could be deciphered.

Advertisement

Using the hard-to-read in-game brochure though, 2CPhoenix was able to translate the name of the pirate ship ride in Super Mario Sunshine’s Pinna Park to “viking”. Using this cypher (and a lot of considered guesswork) 2CPhoenix was then able to translate signs at Gelato Beach and Noki Bay until he had the full alphabet of letters to play with.

Check out the full video below:

“If you’re willing to put in the work, there’s always more to be discovered and always more secrets to be found,”explained 2CPhoenix. “You’re never too late to the party. A fresh pair of eyes on an old puzzle works wonders”.

To celebrate Mario’s 35th anniversary in 2020, a bundle including Sunshine, Galaxy and 64 was released under the title Super Mario 3D All-Stars. In a review, NME wrote: “It’s the portable package we’ve all been waiting for – and let me tell you, this trip to the past is by no means bittersweet.”

“Yet, what excites me most is the prospect of new players getting to try out these classics without the burden of expectation or nostalgia on their shoulders. How does a new generation interpret something as endearing and unusual as Super Mario Sunshine? If you’re new to Mario or platforming games in general, this is the perfect place to start or continue your journey with the plucky plumber. And if that’s the case, I envy the adventure ahead of you!”

Advertisement

In other news, Activision Blizzard has said it is hoping to “revitalise” Overwatch 2 with its newest update.