Super Nintendo World Hollywood to open in 2023

Nintendo and Universal Studios Hollywood have announced that the planned Super Nintendo World theme park will open in 2023.

The park will be located in the Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California and will open next year with exclusive merchandise. As the first Super Nintendo World to open in the United States, with a Florida location also planned, this will be an extension of Universal Studios Hollywood.

In an official statement, Nintendo said: “The immersive land will be a visual spectacle of vibrant colours and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park, featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas, to be enjoyed by the whole family. Themed shopping and dining will enhance the entire experience.”

#SuperNintendoWorld is opening in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood! Level up with exclusive merch at the Feature Presentation store, opening soon. pic.twitter.com/4qh0bDACGN — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) March 10, 2022

Advertisement

Before the 2023 opening, the Universal Studios feature presentation retail store will take on a Super Nintendo World theme. This will include Mario and Luigi themed apparel, hats, and a selection of plush characters in a variety of sizes.

Super Nintendo World already has an opened location in Osaka, Japan and it was reported last year that work had begun on a Donkey Kong expansion. Whilst there has been no official confirmation, social media images show a jungle themed backdrop.

It was also reported last year that a Goomba tower fell onto the tracks at the theme park, but luckily no one was hurt from the accident.

Nintendo has also said that it is halting shipments to Russia, “due to considerable volatility surrounding the logistics of shipping and distributing physical goods”. This comes amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

In other news, Dr Disrespect has resolved his legal dispute with Twitch and will not be returning to the platform.