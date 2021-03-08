Super Nintendo World Orlando reportedly opening in 2025

The Super Nintendo World theme park in Orlando, Florida reportedly won’t open to the public until 2025.

According to the Orlando Sentinel (via IGN), Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings stated that Universal made the decision to push back the park’s opening two years later than originally planned.

Previously, the park was on schedule to open in 2023. When the coronavirus pandemic shook the world in 2020, work on Universal’s Super Nintendo World location in Orlando ceased. Now, in a press release from the Orlando Informer, Universal states that work will begin again “immediately”.

Advertisement

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts is among those at Universal who wants to see Super Nintendo World come to fruition, even if it is a little later than planned.

“We have high, high hopes for what it means,” he said. “It’s a whole interactive gaming experience. We’ve been investing in parks and hotels, so as we look at the next 10 years, it’s hard not to see an exciting road map ahead for the parks business.”

It’s unclear how much longer it will take to complete the park and whether some of this extra time will take current COVID-19 restrictions into account. It hasn’t been explicitly stated whether or not the Orlando location will mirror the Universal Studios Japan location.

The Super Nintendo World location in Japan is currently open to the public. There, visitors can enjoy attractions like a real-world Mario Kart ride with AR glasses, a recreation of Princess Peach’s castle, and various cafes and shops.

Ahead of the park’s official opening, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto recorded a video tour of the park for fans. Given that most Mario fans around the globe are still unable to travel to Japan at this time, it allows for vicarious visits to the cartoon-like park.