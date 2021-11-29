‘Super People’ closed beta test begins next week

Super People, a battle royale with superpowers, is hosting a closed beta test next week, and those eager to try it can sign up now.

Super People’s developer Wonder People has announced a closed beta for its upcoming battle royale that will begin on December 7. Potential testers should head to the Super People website and submit their email addresses to register interest to take part. If they also wishlist the game on Steam, then they will be more likely to be accepted.

Super People is a battle royale game with the unique selling point of featuring super-powered characters. The Steam page says, “take control of a super-soldier, each with their own unique skills and special abilities. Battle it out with other players and survive until you are the last player or squad standing.”

Advertisement

Players will be able to gain power as a match progresses. Eventually, they will unlock special abilities and ultimate skills that can turn the tide of a battle.

“Every match offers an opportunity to for different strategy and various skill paths to get stronger. At height of your power, unlock an ultimate skill that offers the most powerful ability available. Experience the thrill and excitement of turning the tide of the match in an instant.”

Throughout a match of Super People, players will be able to collect materials. These materials can then be crafted into firearms and other higher-grade gear. This should allow players to have some control over the loot they receive.

In other news, The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 updates for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are on track. The updates were initially planned for 2021 but had to be delayed. It is expected that they will release next year.