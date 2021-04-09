‘Super Seducer’ has been banned again, this time by Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has decided not to allow Super Seducer 1 and 2 to be released on their Switch storefront after a period of review, according to an email published on Twitter.

The message from Nintendo, published by Richard La Ruina – the man behind the games – said that the ban was due to explicit content. “While testing the Games we did realise that they contain particularly explicit content,” read the email. “Given this explicit content of the Games we have to inform you, that Nintendo is not able to release the Games on Nintendo Switch.”

Super Seducer 1 & 2 won’t be coming to Switch Games fully ported and had been through 1 QA round. We did check initially and N said they'd publish if we got appropriate ratings. I’m not so surprised and do not blame Nintendo – was probably due to Steam & controversy worries. pic.twitter.com/hyWa3KHnHu — Richard La Ruina (@RichardGambler) April 1, 2021

Advertisement

The message from Nintendo, published on Twitter by Richard La Ruina – the man behind the games – said that the ban was due to explicit content. “While testing the Games we did realise that they contain particularly explicit content,” read the email, “Given this explicit content of the Games we have to inform you, that Nintendo is not able to release the Games on Nintendo Switch.”

In his tweet, La Ruina said that he was “not so surprised” and didn’t “blame Nintendo” for the ban, putting it down to controversy worries sparked by Steam’s recent refusal to sell Super Seducer 3.

Valve recently banned Super Seducer 3 from their Steam storefront due to “sexually explicit images of real people”. LaRuina himself plays the lead role in the game, interacting with multiple women and hosting cut-scenes surrounded by groups of women in their underwear.

Despite La Ruina and Valve collaborating back-and-forth for some time, the issues with Steam were unresolvable. It seems Super Seducer 3 was unable to censor its more “explicit” scenes and Valve declared their decision “final” due to an “impasse” between the two. Super Seducer 3 was then released exclusively on Games Planet.

Would be nice to recover some of the porting costs.

Maybe a long shot….but does anyone think selling like 3 copies of each of the ROMs as NFTs might generate decent money? Assuming it's even legal to sell in some form. — Richard La Ruina (@RichardGambler) April 1, 2021

Advertisement

La Ruina details his journey in the most recent tweets, explaining that he had already ported the games and they had been through quality assurance prior to the snub from Nintendo.

He commented that it “would be nice to recover some of the porting costs” and that he may consider selling the ROMs as NFTs “assuming it’s even legal”.

A tweet from LaRuina back in February revealed that Super Seducer 3 has also been denied a place on the Epic and GOG storefronts.