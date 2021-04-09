News Gaming News

'Super Seducer' has been banned again, this time by Nintendo Switch

It’s not looking good

By Miri Teixeira
Super Seducer 3's Richard LaRuina. Image Credit: Richard LaRuina
Super Seducer 3's Richard LaRuina. Image Credit: Richard LaRuina

Nintendo has decided not to allow Super Seducer 1 and 2 to be released on their Switch storefront after a period of review, according to an email published on Twitter.

The message from Nintendo, published by Richard La Ruina – the man behind the games – said that the ban was due to explicit content. “While testing the Games we did realise that they contain particularly explicit content,” read the email. “Given this explicit content of the Games we have to inform you, that Nintendo is not able to release the Games on Nintendo Switch.”

In his tweet, La Ruina said that he was “not so surprised” and didn’t “blame Nintendo” for the ban, putting it down to controversy worries sparked by Steam’s recent refusal to sell Super Seducer 3.

Valve recently banned Super Seducer 3 from their Steam storefront due to “sexually explicit images of real people”. LaRuina himself plays the lead role in the game, interacting with multiple women and hosting cut-scenes surrounded by groups of women in their underwear.

Despite La Ruina and Valve collaborating back-and-forth for some time, the issues with Steam were unresolvable. It seems Super Seducer 3 was unable to censor its more “explicit” scenes and Valve declared their decision “final” due to an “impasse” between the two. Super Seducer 3 was then released exclusively on Games Planet.

La Ruina details his journey in the most recent tweets, explaining that he had already ported the games and they had been through quality assurance prior to the snub from Nintendo.

He commented that it “would be nice to recover some of the porting costs” and that he may consider selling the ROMs as NFTs “assuming it’s even legal”.

A tweet from LaRuina back in February revealed that Super Seducer 3 has also been denied a place on the Epic and GOG storefronts.

