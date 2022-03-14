‘Super Smash Bros’ creator wins “Most Valuable Creator” at Famitsu Dengeki Awards

Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of Super Smash Bros, has been declared the “Most Valuable Creator” at the Famitsu Dengeki Awards.

Sakurai is best known for creating adorable pink bob character, Kirby, at the age of 19. Since then, he has also directed numerous acclaimed games including the Super Smash Bros series. Sakurai also directed Kid Icarus: Uprising on the Nintendo 3DS.

The Famitsu Dengeki Awards were voted on by Famitsu readers, game developers, and voice actors.

In a tweet, the Super Smash Bros creator expressed gratitude. He stated “I received an award. Thank you to everyone who supported us!”.

Elsewhere at the Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards, Monster Hunter Rise won game of the year, while Tales of Arise won best graphics (thanks, Nintendo Life). Also, the best online game went to Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker with Hades winning best indie game.

Our own Game Of The Year, Metroid Dread, won best action adventure, beating Resident Evil Village and Lost Judgment. Also, Apex Legends won best esports game, defeating Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition and Valorant.

NME‘s 20 best games of 2021 included Monster Hunter Rise, Tales of Arise, Resident Evil Village and Metroid Dread, while Final Fantasy 14 won best ongoing game at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

