‘Super Smash Bros. Melee’ credit challenge completed after 20 years

A Nintendo Super Smash Bros. Melee fan has become the first person to hit all 190 targets in the game’s credit sequence mini-game.

Martin Zarate recently completed a challenge set by Nathaniel Bandy, who promised a sizeable reward to anyone capable of hitting all the targets in the 2001 game, where the names of staff come up as targets to be shot in a a rail-shooter style sequence.

There are 190 names to hit in total, however there were no records confirming that anyone had managed to hit all of them.

Nintedo fan Nathaniel Bandy posted a tweet saying he would give a $3000 (£2190) reward to anyone able to hit all of the targets.

I've officially put up a $3000 bounty for Super Smash Bros. Melee! The first person to hit all 190 credits wins. More rules below: https://t.co/kggJAKExOi pic.twitter.com/sPl8ecPhh0 — Nathaniel Bandy (@NathanielBandy1) January 23, 2021

His rules stipulate that the Super Smash Bros. game has to be run on original Nintendo Hardware such as a Gamecube or Wii, and recorded in a manner that enabled viewers could see the player’s controller inputs.

Bandy set a March 31 deadline, the day that a handful of Nintendo titles such as Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be leaving the Switch online store.

Within two weeks the challenge was completed by Martin Zarate, who shared his successful attempt on YouTube.

Zarate spoke to Polygon about his achievement, saying: “The most challenging part would be the voice actors, they come in all different directions and there is no room for error.”

It took Zarate around 50 hours of practice to achieve the feat, with the incentive finally providing the community a reason to chase the perfect score of 190 targets hit.

A post on a speedrunning board on Reddit confirms that the only previous record submitted with proof was 182 out of 190 back in 2007.