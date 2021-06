The one thing that people won’t be able to say about ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ is that it didn’t have enough characters to choose from. Hitting Nintendo Switch way back in December 2018, it’s now sold over 23 million copies and has over 80 playable fighters available, with the most recently announced being Kazuya from ‘Tekken’. But it turns out that after that, there’s one more and the game is done.