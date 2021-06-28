‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ gets costumes of Dante, Shantae and more

Nintendo has announced the latest wave of Mii fighter costumes to be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

According to the NintendoVS Twitter feed, the new costumes to be added on June 29 are Lloyd from Bandai Namco’s Tales of Symphonia, Dante from Capcom’s Devil May Cry series, Dragonborn from Bethesda’s Skyrim and Shantae from Wayforward’s retro influenced series. You can see a clip of all costumes in a video below.

New Super #SmashBrosUltimate Mii Fighter costumes coming 6/29, featuring Lloyd, Dragonborn, Shantae, and Dante. pic.twitter.com/FCgbn8XRbC — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) June 28, 2021

Lloyd, Dante and Dragonborn are all swordfighter types and Shantae will be a brawler type. Shantae also comes with a music track from her series of games. All costumes each cost 99p (US 75¢).

The announcement was part of a presentation intended to show new DLC character Kazuya Mishima from 3D fighting game series Tekken. However director Masahiro Sakurai announced that the upcoming 11th Challenger Pack will be the last.

Towards the end of the video Sakurai explains: “up until now, we’ve created all sorts of fighters and stages”.

“Gathering all of these games, new and old, and compiling them into a single product is a task that has meant a lot to me. […]It’s been close to 10 years since Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS was in development. I’ve been working on this for a long time. You could call it my life’s work.

“But finally, the next DLC fighter will be the last one. There won’t be any more after that,” Sakurai confirmed.

“It’ll be a while before that announcement, but it’ll be available this year as planned, so please be patient. […]Until then, we hope you enjoy playing as Kazuya Mishima. Goodbye!”

