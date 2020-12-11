‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’ is adding a classic ‘Final Fantasy’ villain

Nintendo have announced the next Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighter coming to the game.

The Game Awards kicked off with a huge announcement from Nintendo, as it announced the third fighter for Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Final Fantasy fans will be able to go play as the classic series villain Sephiroth will be joining the game at a yet to be announced date later this month (December).

Sephiroth joins Final Fantasy hero, Cloud, who has been included in the game since its launch. The reveal trailer focused on the two heroes clashing, showing Sephiroth’s devastating move set as he takes on many of the games heroes.

Advertisement

Check out the reveal trailer below:

Sephiroth joins Steve from Minecraft and Min Min, known best from Nintendo’s ARMS as new Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighters. The previous Fighters Pass included characters from critically acclaimed franchises such as Persona 5’s Joker and Dragon Quest XI’s Hero. There are still another three challengers left to be revealed over the coming months for Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

Alongside the new Super Smash Bros Ultimate reveal, The Game Awards also showed off a new Perfect Dark game, helmed by a team of industry veteran’s new studio, The Initiative. A Left 4 Dead spiritual successor was also announced and will be entering early alpha access later this month, with a full launch June next year.

The Pokémon Company have also teased special announcements arriving next year, with rumours circulating that Pokémon Diamond and Pearl could be returning at some point.