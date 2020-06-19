‘Super Smash Bros.’ will reveal the upcoming ‘ARMS’ character next week

Nintendo have announced a live stream for June 22 at 3pm (BST) which will outline the ARMS fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The news comes from the Nintendo of America Twitter account and will be roughly 35 minutes long and will be presented by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director, Masahiro Sakurai.

An additional tweet was also made to state that no other news will be announced and the livestream will solely focus on the upcoming ARMS fighter.

Check out the tweet announcing the livestream below:

Join Super #SmashBrosUltimate Director Masahiro Sakurai on 6/22 at 7am PT for a roughly 35-minute video livestream featuring an in-depth look at the upcoming DLC fighter from #ARMS! pic.twitter.com/tHasbb4QL5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 19, 2020

Nintendo revealed an ARMS character would be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate during its Nintendo Direct Mini. This will mark the first character to come with the game’s Fighter Pass 2. The new pass was revealed earlier this year and will come with six additional fighters, new stages and more music as each fighter releases.

Very little has been revealed about Nintendo’s plans for the rest of the year as the company has yet to showcase a full Direct presentation.

Paper Mario: The Origami King was recently announced and is coming next month (July). Additionally, Pokémon Snap was also announced during a Pokémon presentation earlier this week and The Pokémon Company is due to reveal a “big project” during an upcoming stream on June 24.

During the Electronic Arts’ (EA) Play Live event last night (June 18) the company announced that seven of its titles would be ported over the the Nintendo Switch over the next 12 months. The popular battle royale game Apex Legends will account for one of those titles.