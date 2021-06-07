Superman takes off in Unreal Engine 5 game demo

A Reddit user has posted a clip of a modern Superman game demo made in Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.

The clip shows the iconic DC hero Superman running off the roof of a building before taking flight into the Manhattan skyline.

Developed using the latest version of Fortnite developer Epic’s game engine Unreal, the project was released just 12 days after its public early access launch.

The last Superman game was released in 2006 as a tie-in with Superman Returns. But the most infamous game is 1999’s Superman 64, widely derided as the worst game of all time.

Superman has gone on to appear in various games such as the Lego Batman series and NetherRealm Studios’ Injustice fighting games.

Currently, there’s no word on any Superman games in development, although Warner Bros. Games announced two titles based on DC properties, Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, at last year’s online DC Fandome event.

Gotham Knights will be a spiritual sequel to Rocksteady’s Arkham series. Batman is no more; so Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood will team up to defend Gotham once again.

An open-world game in the same vein as the Arkham series developed by Warner Bros. Games Montreal, Gotham Knights, will allow players to team up with another player online and fight side by side unlocking new team attacks.

Two Batman villains making an appearance are Mr Freeze and the Court of Owls, but the Gotham Knights release was recently delayed to 2022.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set in the same universe as the Arkham games and sees Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang taking on a Justice League brainwashed by Brainiac in Metropolis.

Coming from original Batman: Arkham Asylum developer Rocksteady, Suicide Squad: KTJL will be an open-world game action shooter featuring a 4-player online co-op and is also due in 2022.