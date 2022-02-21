Supermassive Games trademarks new IP titled ‘The Quarry’

Supermassive Games, the developer behind the Dark Pictures Anthology games, has trademarked a new IP called The Quarry.

As spotted by the_marmolade on Twitter and reported by IGN, Supermassive has signed for the trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, which has been filed under the categories common with console and PC releases.

This trademark makes it the first non-Dark Pictures Anthology game since 2018 and shortly follows the announcement that the developer has trademarked six more Dark Pictures games.

There’s no further clarification as to whether The Quarry will be a full game at this time. Still, there’s a black and white logo that is considerably different to anything Supermassive has produced before.

In October last year, Supermassive Games announced the fourth chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology – The Devil In Me – which will act as the season finale. The game follows “a group of documentary filmmakers who receive a mysterious invite to a replica of the ‘Murder Castle’ of H.H. Holmes, America’s first serial killer. They soon discover that they’re being watched, and there is much more at stake than their viewing figures.”

The Devil In Me follows after Until Dawn – which kicked off Anthology in 2015 – Man of Medan, Little Hope, and the recently released House of Ashes.

In NME’s four-star review of House of Ashes, Dominic Preston said: “House of Ashes is far from perfect, and the Dark Pictures system still shows room for improvement. But both mechanically and narratively this is its best outing yet – by far – and horror fans happy with an interactive narrative will find more to love here than ever before.”

In other news, following its recent February 18 launch, Horizon Forbidden West has become the number one game in the UK boxed charts and the second biggest PS5 launch yet.