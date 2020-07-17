‘Surgeon Simulator 2’ is coming to the Epic Games Store this summer

The much anticipated sequel Surgeon Simulator 2 is coming this summer to the Epic Games Store with a closed beta also available.

Surgeon Simulator 2 will be released for PC on August 27 as an Epic Games Store exclusive. Players who pre-order the game will also be entitled to enter the closed beta which will run between August 7-9.

The sequel to the cult-classic is based on the premise of acting as surgeon, with an excessively hard-to-master control system. Its centred on elaborate premises, such as completing an operation in zero gravity. Surgeon Simulator 2 will receive four player co-op and will expand with fully explorable environments.

The most notable new feature is the game’s Creation Mode in which players can create their own medical facilities and operations. The new mode also supports online play, so up to four players can work together to build some unique set-ups.

These custom levels can be shared online for other players to download and play, to which the official Epic Games Store page describes these could be “a spooky escape room [or] an epic sports arena”.

Check out the new trailer featuring a look at Creation Mode below:

The Epic Games Store will see a wave of new releases this summer including Horizon Zero Dawn, a once-PS4 exclusive title coming to PC for the first time.

Sony also recently invested $250 million into Epic Games to bind the two companies together and evolve state of the art technology. This news came after Epic Games showcased the new Unreal 5 graphics engine it was developing.

Kenichiro Yoshida, the President and CEO of Sony Corporation, stated: “Epic’s powerful technology in areas such as graphics places them at the forefront of game engine development with Unreal Engine and other innovations.”