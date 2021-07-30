Surprise ‘Outer Wilds’ expansion will explore the deepest secrets of space

Annapurna Interactive has revealed that Outer Wilds will be receiving a surprise expansion titled Outer Wilds: Echoes Of The Eye later this year.

Yesterday (July 29), a teaser for Outer Wilds: Echoes Of The Eye gave fans an ominous first look at what to expect from the expansion, which will be released on September 28.

The expansion will add “more to explore” on PS4, Xbox One, the Epic Games Store and Steam when it launches. While the teaser video itself is deliberately vague, the YouTube description reveals a little more:

“A strange satellite photo that can’t be explained. A new museum exhibit that marks the trailhead for one last journey into the wilds. Should you pull at the thread and unravel the solar system’s deepest secret, or is some knowledge better left in the dark?”

Meanwhile, the Steam page shows that Echoes Of The Eye will ask questions like “What lurks in the heart of the ominous Dark Bramble? Who built the alien ruins on the Moon? Can the endless time loop be stopped?”.

Earlier in the year, publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Mobius Digital were teasing the expansion by posting eye emojis on Twitter after a fan spotted that Echoes Of The Eye had appeared in Steam records. The announcement also follows Outer Wilds leaving the Xbox Game Pass service earlier in July.

The expansion is not yet available to pre-order, however fans can add the DLC to their wishlist through Steam.

In other news, Annapurna Interactive has announced that it will be supporting Ivy Road, a brand new studio founded by some big-name developers.

Founders include Daniel ‘C418’ Rosenfeld, composer and sound designer for Minecraft. Th other two founders are Davey Wreden, creator of The Stanley Parable, and Karla Zimonja – who co-founded Fullbright, which in turn created Gone Home and Tacoma.