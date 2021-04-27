Surprise ‘Super Mario Party’ update enables full online play

Super Mario Party has received a free update that expands the game’s online multiplayer.

The update from Nintendo makes it so that players who subscribe to the Nintendo Switch‘s online service can play games online with friends and those they invite to lobbies.

Originally, only a small selection of minigames were available to play online, but now core mode Mario Party is available alongside Partner Party, and Free Play.

The core mode sees players make their way around themed boards, collecting stars and battling in minigames will be available online after the update. Players will be able to connect to up to three more players from their friends list or via pass-word protected private lobbies.

Partner Party, which sees two players share a Switch to play, will also be valid for online play. The game will only allow one more switch to connect, for three players total, or four if the other players are using Partner Party.

Originally only 10 minigames out of Super Mario Party’s roster of 80 were available to play online, but the update also makes it so that players can enjoy a total of 70 now in the Free Play minigame mode.

Nintendo also made Pac-Man 99 free for subscribers of the Switch Online service. The game replaces previous retro battle royale title Super Mario Bros. 35, which was released to coincide with Mario’s 35th Anniversary.

Mario 35, along with the Super Mario 3D All-Stars Collection was removed from sale on the March 31. The week prior to the 3D All-Stars removal from stores saw the sales of the game spike.