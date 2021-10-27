‘Surviving The Aftermath’ trailer reveals full launch date for the apocalyptic title

Paradox has revealed that Surviving The Aftermath – a post-apocalyptic city builder – will be leaving early access on November 16.

To announce the launch of Surviving The Aftermath, Paradox has released a new trailer marking the occasion.

Surviving The Aftermath will launch on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on November 16, though it will be forward-compatible for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners.

Advertisement

Paradox has also added the Outback Radio Pack to Founder’s Edition copies of the game, meaning that any player who owned the game in early access will receive the pack for free on November 16.

The title has been in early access on Steam since October 2020, which developer Iceflake Studios has used as an opportunity to gather feedback and “get our community involved early on in Surviving The Aftermath‘s development”.

The Steam page notes that the full launch of Surviving The Aftermath will include “deeper layers of gameplay to both strategic and management layers, additional features for colonists, enhanced environmental elements, and much more”.

The game itself asks players to “build the ultimate disaster proof colony, protect your colonists, and restore civilization to a devastated world”, all of which involves building up a functional society and making difficult decisions when they arise.

Earlier in the month, Paradox staff alleged suffering from harassment and a “culture of silence” within the company. Current and former employees alleged that Paradox hired one man despite having a reputation for harassment, while one employee said that she had been told “you’re just here as a token hire” at a company meeting.

Advertisement

In other news, Persona series composer Shoji Meguro has left Atlus to work as an an independent developer, though the studio has confirmed that it will still work with Meguro as a freelancer in the future.