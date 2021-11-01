Swap spleens for stomachs in ‘Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator’ gameplay video

A new trailer for Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator has been released by Strange Scaffold detailing gameplay.

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator is an upcoming game in which players successfully manipulate markets and people to trade organs. A new gameplay video gives us a view of the game in action.

Players will have to buy and sell meat during brief windows in which the market is open. As purchases are made, players will fill their organ cargo with valuable bits of viscera. However, some of these organs could be dangerous and devour the precious goods players worked hard to collect. Managing the layout of your hold, making deals with other traders, and making the most of the changing markets, all while under a time crunch, will likely lead to tense and satisfying rounds.

Advertisement

The trailer also looks at some conversations that can be had with competitors. While the section is brief, it appears that players will have to come to agreements with other traders or make enemies in the cutthroat world of Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator.

Some dialogue options look like quests, which could ask you to get certain body parts within time limits. However, players will have to make sure the reward is greater than the cost.

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator has a Steam page, which has a message from the developers which says, “It’s a game that takes an alien economy based entirely around the harvest and sale of bodily organs and somehow manages to transform that reprehensible idea into something that isn’t completely heinous. With that said: every day we work on this game is an existential nightmare. We have learned more about the human body than we wanted, needed, or intended.”

There is no current release date for the game, but it will release on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Advertisement

In other news, Forza Horizon 5 and GTA San Andreas are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month.