Swarovski and Xbox are giving away over 100 crystal Master Chief helmets

For Halo‘s 20th anniversary and the recent release of Halo Infinite Swarovski has teamed up with Xbox Game Studios to giveaway 117 crystal Master Chief helmets and Energy Swords.

The famous makers of high end crystal ware, including jewellery and Christmas decorations are celebrating Halo’s and also Xbox‘s 20th anniversary in style. In a tweet today (December 1) it announced that they are giving away 117 sets of crystal ornaments shaped like the helmet of Halo protagonist Master Chief and the iconic Energy Sword from the series

We’ve teamed up with @Halo to celebrate the game’s 20th anniversary and the launch of #HaloInfinite, creating two must-have collectibles – including Master Chief’s iconic Mjolnir helmet. Enter to win one of 117 Swarovski x Halo collections: https://t.co/ZC2RcP13Lo pic.twitter.com/x8QJKH7UR1 — swarovski (@swarovski) December 1, 2021

Swarovski describes the giveaway on its website:

“In celebration of the game’s 20th anniversary and the launch of Halo Infinite, Xbox and Swarovski step into the epic sci-fi universe with two collectible crystal figurines. A unique collaboration for both brands that serves as a reminder of what self-discovery and imagination can do.”

“Created in an extremely limited-edition run, only the bold will reap their rewards. Enter your information below for a chance to win one of 117 Halo kits.”

To enter you must visit the website and enter in your personal details, and answer some questions about whether you would be interested in collectible crystals from your favourite franchises. In order to enter the competition you must list the five franchises you would most like in crystals form.

This suggests that if the giveaway is popular there may be more Swarovski gaming collaborations in the future. In November, another crystal company, Baccarat, did a collaboration with the Pokémon Company selling Pikachu and Pokéball figures for more than £300 each. It also sold 25 life-size Pikachu crystal statues, weighing over eight kilograms and selling for £19,500.

