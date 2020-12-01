‘Deadly Premonition’ director Swery finds a publisher for his cat game

Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro, director of the Deadly Premonition series, has found a publisher for his forthcoming cat game, The Good Life.

UK-based indie publisher The Irregular Corporation announced its partnership with Swery and his studio White Owls Inc on Twitter. “We are thrilled to announce that we have partnered with Swery & White Owls Inc to publish The Good Life on PC & consoles!” it said.

The tweet also featured a video starring Swery, who spoke about the publishing deal, followed by a trailer of the upcoming game. “I’m ecstatic that this open-world mystery game, set in England, will be released by an English publisher,” Swery said. “All that’s left is to make the game as good as it can be.”

The Good Life will follow the journey of journalist Naomi Hayward, who travels to the idyllic English town of Rainy Woods to uncover a mystery. While there, she uncovers that the villagers turn into cats and dogs at night, and soon gains the ability to do the same.

The game also finally has its own page on Steam, with an expected release window of Summer 2021 for PC. The title will also be released for Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Swery has had trouble getting The Good Life off the ground since the game was originally announced back in 2017. On the title’s first go at crowdfunding, through the platform Fig, it failed to meet its $1.5million goal and only raised approximately US$780,000, with the money subsequently going back to backers.

The director later found success with crowdfunding on Kickstarter in 2018. With a more modest goal of about US$650,000, the second campaign exceeded its goal with approximately the same amount raised as it initially did on Fig. At the time, the game was expected to be released in November 2019.

Aside from The Good Life and Deadly Premonition, Swery is also known for his work on the episodic adventure game D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die and PS2 title Spy Fiction.